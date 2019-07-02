ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah & Rohit Star as India Seal Semi-final Spot With Win Over Bangladesh

India rode on Rohit Sharma's free-flowing 92-ball 104 and Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul to beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2) and confirmed their spot in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. With this defeat, Bangladesh have now been knocked out of the tournament.
Rohit scored the fourth century of the World Cup but Mustafizur Rahman's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh fight back and keep India to 314 for 8. India opted to bat first and made the most of good batting conditions, courtesy an opening stand of 180 from 29.2 overs between Rohit and KL Rahul, who made 77 off 92 balls. However, they stumbled towards the end adding only 134 runs from 124 balls after the fall of the first wicket.
In response, Shakib-Al-Hasan scored 66 and almost every batsman got start but not one of them could convert it into something substantial. Mohammad Saifuddin (38-ball 51*) almost took the game away from India but Bumrah ensured there was no fairytale ending for Bangladesh who were bundled out for 286 in 48 overs.
Bangladesh missed a great chance to dismiss Rohit early when Tamim Iqbal dropped a straightforward catch at deep square-leg off Mustafizur Rahman when the batsman was on 9. Rohit made Bangladesh pay for the error, unleashing an all-out attack.
Rohit targeted the gentle medium pace of Mashrafe Mortaza and also hit a couple of boundaries off Mustafizur as India scored 69 in the first 10 overs, their highest in the phase this World Cup. He didn't spare Shakib too, hitting him for a six through the short boundary to bring up his half-century off 42 balls. The shot of the day, though, was a brilliant straight loft off Mustafizur that went all the way.
🗣 "What a way to end a cricket match!"@Jaspritbumrah93 goes bang 💥 bang 💥 to end an exciting clash against Bangladesh at Edgbaston #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lvorQK66UZ— ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2019
At the other end, Rahul played anchor, getting the occasional boundary and giving it to Rohit to do all the attacking. Rohit went past his century pushing Shakib for a single to the off-side, getting there in the 29th over taking only 90 balls.
Rohit had plenty of time to make it big, but Bangladesh had a sigh of relief when he fell just one ball later, mishitting Soumya Sarkar's medium pace to cover. Rahul fell three overs later, tamely nicking Rubel Hossain to the wicketkeeper.
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant kept India going for a brief while before Mustafizur applied the brakes with a double-wicket maiden in the 39th over. He had Kohli caught at deep square-leg for 26, before Pandya nicked to slip for a two-ball duck.
From 180 for no loss, India had slipped to 237 for 4 but Pant kept powering them with typically attacking strokes. He hit three fours off Saifuddin after Mustafizur's double-wicket maiden, making his intentions clear. Pant fell in the 45th over, missing out on a half-century narrowly. Dinesh Karthik too managed only 8, while Dhoni stayed nearly till the end to score 35 off 33 balls.
India only managed 63 runs in their last 10 overs as Mustafizur kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.
Bangladesh openers Tamim and Sarkar (33) started decently and were able to see off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli then wasted no time in introducing Mohammed Shami and India's leading wicket-taker of this tournament didn't disappoint his skipper, getting rid of Tamim for 22. Sarkar too looked good during his stay in the middle before he slapped one of Pandya's deliveries straight to Kohli at short extra-cover.
The burden once again fell on the experienced shoulders of Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim (24) and the two started to build a steady partnership. The duo added 47 runs before Mushfiqur fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. Shakib however continued his rich vein of form and looked very compact against Indian bowlers.
The left-hander tapped Pandya to bring up his half-century, but didn't find much support from the other end. Liton Das, who formed a match-winning stand with Shakib against West Indies, looked good in his 24-ball 22 and even smoked Pandya down the ground for a solid six. The allrounder however got his revenge in the same over and had Liton caught at mid-wicket with a pacy bouncer.
Taking a leaf out of England's book from the last encounter, Indian bowlers varied their pace and length and made life difficult for Bangladeshi batsmen. It was unarguably Pandya who made the most of the slowness of the pitch. After Bumrah knocked over Mosaddek Hossain, Pandya ended Shakib's fight by having him caught at extra cover. Pandya ended with figures of 3 for 60.
Sabbir Rahman and Saifuddin then opted to counter attack and slammed Shami for four boundaries in the same over. The right-arm pacer wasn't at his best and kept bowling on length, allowing both batsmen to play their shots. The duo kept Bangladesh in the hunt and just when it looked like the two would take the game closer, Kohli turned to Bumrah and the top-ranked paceman responded by knocking over Rahman for 36.
Saifuddin however kept the fight going and hit Bumrah straight down the ground for four to bring up his fifty. The right-arm paceman however showed his class and castled Rubel and Mustafizur with superb yorkers in the same over to shatter all the dreams.
