ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Undergoes Dope Test Ahead of South Africa Clash

Jasprit Bumrah underwent a routine dope test ahead of India's opening World Cup clash against South Africa in Southampton.
The Indian players may have had issues with NADA conducted dope tests but at the global event, there's no such problem.
On Monday, it was the turn of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was picked up for the random test conducted by the WADA accredited agency. There is no specific system that is followed and it could be anybody who could be called for providing their urine sample, according to PTI.
Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India in the past couple of years and has earned high praise from the cricket fraternity.
Tendulkar had said that Bumrah was 'fantastic'.
"Let me go on record and say that he (Jasprit Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world at this stage and the best is yet to come hopefully," he added.
Former Australia paceman Jeff Thomson also praised the fast bowler,
"Bumrah is really good. He is someone, more that he has bowled, the better he has got. That's how it should work," Thomson said.
"He has got raw pace to burn opposition as and when he wants to but he mixes it up. And he is awkward too to read. I haven't seen batsmen reading him well. He is unorthodox and that's what makes him different," he added.
Bumrah will be the key player for Virat Kohli's men as they start their World Cup campaign on Wednesday.
