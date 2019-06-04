starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Undergoes Dope Test Ahead of South Africa Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Undergoes Dope Test Ahead of South Africa Clash

Jasprit Bumrah underwent a routine dope test ahead of India's opening World Cup clash against South Africa in Southampton.

The Indian players may have had issues with NADA conducted dope tests but at the global event, there's no such problem.

On Monday, it was the turn of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was picked up for the random test conducted by the WADA accredited agency. There is no specific system that is followed and it could be anybody who could be called for providing their urine sample, according to PTI.

Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India in the past couple of years and has earned high praise from the cricket fraternity.

Tendulkar had said that Bumrah was 'fantastic'.

"Let me go on record and say that he (Jasprit Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world at this stage and the best is yet to come hopefully," he added.

Former Australia paceman Jeff Thomson also praised the fast bowler,

"Bumrah is really good. He is someone, more that he has bowled, the better he has got. That's how it should work," Thomson said.

"He has got raw pace to burn opposition as and when he wants to but he mixes it up. And he is awkward too to read. I haven't seen batsmen reading him well. He is unorthodox and that's what makes him different," he added.

Bumrah will be the key player for Virat Kohli's men as they start their World Cup campaign on Wednesday.

Bumrahicc world cup 2019ind vs saIndia vs South Africajasprit bumrahsa vs ind
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more