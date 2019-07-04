starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 42:WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Leeds

4 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Bumrah's Accuracy & Application Makes Him Dangerous: Malinga

IANS |July 4, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
Sri Lankan ace Lasith Malinga believes that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been in fantastic form at the 2019 ICC World Cup, is the best bowler going in world cricket currently. Malinga and Bumrah are will be playing against each other on July 6, but are teammates at Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Malinga said that the best part about the India pacer is his belief in his ability, which helps him beat the pressure of performing on the big stage.

"What is pressure? Pressure means you don't have the skill. If you have the skill, there is no pressure. It is all about skill and accuracy and if you are accurate, you know you can do what you aim to. He is a skilful bowler and knows he can bowl same balls one after the other.

"The thing is anyone can bowl yorkers, slower ones and good length balls. But the idea is to have the accuracy. How many times can you hit the same spot? Then comes analysing the game. The handling of situation is what counts, and then comes the application," Malinga explained.

"I saw him (Bumrah) in 2013 and spent time with him. He was hungry to learn, and he learnt quickly. Hunger to learn is very important. Bumrah has shown the character in a short period," he said.

Malinga believes that this Indian team can repeat the feat that the team under MS Dhoni achieved at the 2011 World Cup.

"I think this team can do it as they have shown character. They have experienced players and you know how well Rohit Sharma is playing. Virat Kohli is also due and he might score his first hundred in the semifinal or the final as he loves the big stage. The Indians have a lot of match-winning players and that is what counts," the Sri Lankan ace pointed out.

Touching on his personal journey and how he plans to go ahead after the World Cup, Malinga said: "I just want to meet the board and ask them what they expect of me and I will plan accordingly. For the World T20 in 2020, we have to play the qualifying round and that has to be kept in mind."

Malinga feels that Dhoni too should continue for a bit longer. "He should play another year or two and prepare players who can do the job of finishers on the big stage. He is still the best finisher in world cricket. It will be difficult to fill his shoes and the young players should look to learn from him," he signed off.

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019India vs Sri lankajasprit bumrahLasith Malinga

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
