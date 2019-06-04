starts in
Match 7:SL VS AFG

live
SL SL
AFG AFG

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

4 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer, Roy & Pakistan Team Fined for Breach of ICC Code of Conduct

IANS |June 4, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer, Roy & Pakistan Team Fined for Breach of ICC Code of Conduct

England's Jofra Archer and Jason Roy have each been fined 15 percent of their match fees for breaching the code of conduct during their World Cup game against Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

According to an International Cricket Council media release, Roy was found using obscenities in Monday's game.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of Pakistan's innings on Monday when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.

Archer was fined for showing dissent at an umpire's decision. The incident occurred in the 27th over of Pakistan's innings, when Archer showed obvious dissent following a wide delivery.

In addition to the 15 percent fine, one demerit point has been added to both Roy's and Archer's disciplinary records.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were also on the receiving end as captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined for slow over rate.

Sarfaraz was fined 20 percent of his match fee while his teammates were fined 10 percent each following the over rate breach after Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pakistan defeated England by 14 runs to clinch their first victory in the ongoing World Cup.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
