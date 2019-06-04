ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer, Roy & Pakistan Team Fined for Breach of ICC Code of Conduct

England's Jofra Archer and Jason Roy have each been fined 15 percent of their match fees for breaching the code of conduct during their World Cup game against Pakistan at Trent Bridge.
According to an International Cricket Council media release, Roy was found using obscenities in Monday's game.
The incident occurred during the 14th over of Pakistan's innings on Monday when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.
Archer was fined for showing dissent at an umpire's decision. The incident occurred in the 27th over of Pakistan's innings, when Archer showed obvious dissent following a wide delivery.
In addition to the 15 percent fine, one demerit point has been added to both Roy's and Archer's disciplinary records.
Meanwhile, Pakistan were also on the receiving end as captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined for slow over rate.
Sarfaraz was fined 20 percent of his match fee while his teammates were fined 10 percent each following the over rate breach after Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Pakistan defeated England by 14 runs to clinch their first victory in the ongoing World Cup.
