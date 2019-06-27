starts in
Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | JP Duminy 'Ashamed' of South Africa's World Cup Showing

AFP |June 27, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
JP Duminy has apologised to South Africa fans after the country's "dismal" showing at the World Cup.

Faf du Plessis's men have beaten only win-less Afghanistan in their opening seven games, meaning they cannot mathematically reach the last four.

"It's been pretty dismal from our part," said Duminy, who will retire from the 50-over game after the tournament in England and Wales.

"We obviously want to apologise to the public and the South African fans for letting them down.

"You know when you represent your country it is always a proud moment and you understand that you represent 50, 60 million people, that is a proud moment in itself.

"And when you put in performances like that, you know, you in a way almost feel ashamed of that."

Reports have emerged that coach Ottis Gibson will be in the firing line after the tournament, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani promising that "heads will roll".

All-rounder Duminy, who has not featured in the past four matches, said the players, not the coaches, should take responsibility for a dismal campaign.

"It's always a difficult one when they bear the most brunt of our performances," he added, speaking ahead of South Africa's match penultimate match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

"The important thing for us is to take responsibility for that and sort of stand up and be man enough to know that you know we have come up short.

"They have given us the support. They have given us all the backing that we need to go out there and put in big performances, but we are the ones that have come up short."

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham All Fixtures

Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
