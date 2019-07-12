starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Just Focusing on the Final: Archer on a Potential Ashes Call-Up

Karthik Lakshmanan |July 12, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Just Focusing on the Final: Archer on a Potential Ashes Call-Up

Birmingham: There seems to be a Jofra Archer tweet for every situation in cricket.

Archer's tweets from the past that seem apt for many events of the ongoing World Cup are a rage on social media. Here's what he has to say about it:

"I've seen it but I don't know why it should be a big thing. It's just social media, that's all it's there for," he said after England's semifinal win over Australia on Thursday. "I used to do it by just watching cricket when I was back home, I wasn't even in England when I tweeted half of those stuff!

"I think they're just being recycled. Genuinely, some were series, some were World Cups."

But are there any tweets suggesting an England win in the final against New Zealand on Sunday?

"Definitely."

Onto the more serious stuff now, like his spell of 2 for 32 that played a big part in England bowling out Australia for just 223, setting up a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Archer doesn't talk much, but said getting a wicket off his first ball - that of Aaron Finch for a first-ball duck - got the England team to 'switch on' from the word go.

"Emotions were definitely flying after that, everyone just lit a lot more and focus was switched on," he said. "You know you get that feeling. Today during the breakfast, I don't think anyone was nervous. Everyone just had the focus when we went to the ground. These are little things that make you feel that the guys are ready. You try not to get nervous but you end up doing stuff you're not supposed to do. The calmer you are, the better you are in a situation."

He then injured Alex Carey with a rapid bouncer that hit the batsman's chin. Carey braved the hit with tape and made a gutsy 46.

"You don't always mean to hit him, you just bowl a bouncer because it can be a wicket-taking ball or a dot ball," said Archer. "You don't want to hit the batter. When it hits, you feel a little bit bad for doing it. But it's cricket but I don't think he'll be the last person to get hit."

Archer said it's not yet sunk in that England are in the final, and all he hoped for was an England win even if he had a bad day.

"It's important that the team is doing well. I could be doing terribly but as long as the team is winning I'm alright."

Archer is third in the list of wicket-takers in the World Cup, with 19 wickets from 10 matches. His rapid rise to the international stage could take another big step in the form of an Ashes call up, but Archer wasn't thinking too much about it.

"After Sunday I'll probably answer that but for now I'm just focusing on the final," he said.

Archer had a side niggle a couple of games back but clarified it wasn't a major worry at the moment and hoped for a well-deserved rest after the World Cup.

"I've been like this for a few games now, it's not got any worse so that's a good sign. I'm probably going to rest anyway. I think I'll get a well-deserved rest," he said.

