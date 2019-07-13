starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket

Australia head coach Justin Langer backed his team to bounce back after a semi-final thrashing at the hands of England which ended their 2019 World Cup campaign.

“It was just a really disappointing day for us but it’s been a really good campaign. Don’t underestimate the injury to Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh. We had picked Khawaja specifically for days like these when it’s hard, you lose an early wicket, you want that no.3, your Test no.3 to score hundreds.

“I’ve had my heart set on July 14 for past 12 months and we got till July 11, we fell a few days short so obviously it’s disappointing. I’d rather be in England’s dressing room now, its always more fun winning rather than losing, but we have to turn it now.”

He further added that the team needed to dust off and recharge their batteries before a grueling Ashes campaign which starts in Edgbaston on August 1.

“There will be six or seven guys who will be in Ashes squad so they will need to recharge. We’ll take some lessons out of this. Everyone knows how big Ashes is for Australian cricket and English cricket, so we’ll dust ourselves and be ready.”

Questions were raised about Peter Handscomb’s inclusion and the lack of depth in Australian cricket but Langer brushed those aside, saying there is no dearth of talent and injury to big players will hurt any team.

“Pete came in for one game, he came in for a World Cup semi-final. He helped us win an unbelievable series in India, he helped us win 5-0 against Pakistan, and then was really, really unlucky. Then to have to come into a World Cup having not played any of the games it’s a really tough ask on him and it would've been for any of our players."

"When Jason Roy was out of England's side, it made a big impact. You take your best players out of any team, whether its cricket or AFL or rugby, it's always hard when you lose your best players. There's plenty of talent in Australian cricket, no doubt about that. We're seeing that in the Australia A stuff at the moment, we're going to play 24 guys in two Australian teams leading up to the Ashes, there's plenty of talent there, we just didn't play as well as we should have."

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were two big disappointments for Australia in the World Cup, with the all-rounders struggling to get going at any stage. Maxwell scored 177 runs at an average of 22.12 and failed to pick a wicker, while Stoinis could only add 87 runs in 10 games at 14.50 and picked seven wickets.

“They’ll both be really disappointed with the World Cup they had. They were working really hard, giving it their best shot, but sometimes when your confidence is down a bit and its not something you can just flick a switch and you're back and firing.

"They still contributed - I think they were three and four in the fielding rankings, they've had little moments where they've had an impact. They'll be disappointed, there's a few guys who'll be a bit disappointed but there's been a lot more positives than negatives I think.”

Talking about the Ashes, Langer added that the squad would only be selected after Australia face Australia A and that they are a few spots still available.

"There's going to be some real competition, That's why we want to play the two Australian teams.

"What we've known for so long in Australian cricket there has been such cut-throat competition and that has increased our depth.To be able to play a game like that – we won't select the Ashes until a day after that game.

"There is going to be a good opportunity for guys opening and batting in the top six. And the top bowlers as

well."

David Warner and Steve Smith showed fine form in the World Cup and the coach backed them to continue in the same vein in Ashes.

"Hopefully they get up to speed like they did with the white ball," said Langer.

"They're both absolute professionals, they're very talented, they're great players.They'll get back into that.

Regardless of the colour of the ball, they'll both be fine."

Australia will face Australia A in a four-day tour match starting July 23 before the first Ashes Test on August 1.

2019 world cupaustraliaicc world cup 2019justin langerlangerworld cup

Related stories

Outplayed by Superior Opponents, Australia Bow Out With Heads Held High
Adam Collins | July 12, 2019, 11:01 PM IST

Outplayed by Superior Opponents, Australia Bow Out With Heads Held High

England vs Australia | We Played Some Really Good Cricket in this Tournament: Carey
Cricketnext Staff | July 12, 2019, 1:09 AM IST

England vs Australia | We Played Some Really Good Cricket in this Tournament: Carey

England vs Australia | We Needed the Perfect Game: Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | July 12, 2019, 1:00 AM IST

England vs Australia | We Needed the Perfect Game: Cummins

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more