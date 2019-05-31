starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rabada Calls Kohli Immature, Says Indian Captain Cannot Take Abuse

PTI |June 2, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Rabada Calls Kohli Immature, Says Indian Captain Cannot Take Abuse

Even as they prepare to face-off against each other on June 5, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has fuelled the prospect of an additional edge to the contest by describing Indian captain Virat Kohli as "immature" and someone who cannot take abuse.

Rabada and Kohli had a verbal exchange during one of the IPL matches between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli is the captain of RCB while Rabada plays for DC.

Asked about that particular face-off with Kohli in the IPL match, Rabada said, "I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry.

"I don't get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse," Rabada was quoted as saying by 'The Cricket Monthly' from ESPNcricinfo.

Rabada said Kohli always seemed to be angry on the field.

"... But later that evening, on the bus back to the hotel, I asked myself: 'That guy (Kohli) always seems to be angry on the field. Is he really angry?' Then I thought to myself what it would take for me to become really, really angry.

"That is going to happen very few and far times in between. And becoming angry like that - is that what gets him to play well? Do you know what I am saying? I can't psyche myself to be angry."

The 24-year-old Rabada, however, admitted that those things did distract him.

"In fact, for me it just wakes me up, if anything. If somebody comes at me and says, 'I'm going to hit you. I'm going to clobber you. You are soft', it wakes me up because - it's a fight-or-flight response."

Rabada was beaten by Kohli for the ICC's Player of the Year award for 2018. He was also beaten by Kohli to the title of the Test Player of the Year award. But the young South African said Kohli deservingly got those recognitions.

"That is a huge honour. Kohli undoubtedly deserves it. He has been phenomenal. He has been a pillar for Indian cricket over the past five years. You can't fault the guy. It is not something that you play for, but if an award of that calibre comes your way, it is great," said Rabada.

"I feel very honoured to be talked about as the best cricketer in the world without the distinction of being a bowler or a batsman. It is not something that I always think about, but when I do think about it, it gives me goosebumps. At the end of the day I am worried about my craft, I am worried about improving, and I am worried about my team winning.

2019 world cupicc world cup 2019India vs South Africakagiso rabadavirat kohliworld cup

Related stories

Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Cricketnext Staff | May 31, 2019, 1:32 PM IST

Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more