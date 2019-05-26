Rabada Reveals Secrets of South Africa Teammates

Loading...
The No. 5 ranked ODI bowler has just come off an injury and will be leading the pace attack for the Proteas as they stake a claim for their first World Cup title. The right arm pacer revealed many secrets in the segment as the same was shared by the official handle of the Cricket World Cup on Twitter.
When asked about the worst dancer in the team, he remarked that it was the skipper Faf du Plessis. On who loved clicking selfies, Rabada didn't have to think twice before naming his bowling partner Lungi Ngidi.
Further, he went on to describe Andile Phehlukwayo as someone who is always on his phone but also bragged about his dancing skills. When it came to fitness freaks, Rabada felt that it was Quinton de Kock who spent the most time in the gym.
Happy birthday to @KagisoRabada25!
🗣️ Here's a video of the South Africa quick dishing the dirt on his teammates! pic.twitter.com/hNWjwKoKqV
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 25, 2019
Rabada had a fantastic stint in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals where he was the highest wicket-taker amongst the pacers with 25 in his kitty. His bowling average of 14.72 kept the batsmen at their toes throughout the season before injury forced him to return home.
Playing in his first World Cup, Rabada will be quite excited to stand out for the Proteas who have never won the tournament. While South Africa aren't amongst the favorites this time around, they can be quite lethal with a strong bowling attack.
They will be kickstarting their campaign on 30th May where they take on hosts England at the Kennington Oval in the World Cup opener.
First Published: May 26, 2019, 3:50 PM IST