starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Kallis Wants South Africa to Follow England's ODI Resurgence Example

AFP |June 24, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Kallis Wants South Africa to Follow England's ODI Resurgence Example

South Africa great Jacques Kallis has urged the Proteas to learn lessons from England's One-Day International revival following the team's miserable early exit from the World Cup.

A 49-run defeat by Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday ensured that, with two games in the 10-team round-robin phase still to play, there is no way South Africa can qualify for the semi-finals.

Faf du Plessis, the South Africa captain, did not pull any punches, labelling his side's 259-9 in response to Pakistan's 308-7 as "borderline embarrassing".

But Kallis, the outstanding all-rounder of his generation, said South Africa should take heart from the way England recovered after suffering an equally woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup

Eoin Morgan's side have since risen to the top of the ODI rankings and are among the leading contenders to lift the trophy this year.

"England used the disappointment of their performances in 2015 to rebuild their team and totally change their mentality and approach to one-day cricket," wrote Kallis in his column for ICC.

"England now play without fear and aren't afraid to make mistakes. For me, South Africa have approached things too defensively at this tournament and they need to attack each match with much more positivity going forward."

Kallis said altering their approach did not mean the Proteas had to start from scratch with a new squad.

"You don't need to make wholesale changes, England are still captained by Eoin Morgan, as they were four years ago," he said.

"A total clean-out is just not the way ahead. We need to be more considered and thoughtful.

"South Africa have some great young players in their 20s (Kagiso Rabada, 24, Lungi Ngidi, 23, Andile Phehlukwayo,23, and Aiden Markram, 24) and they can be the foundation for the future."

Kallis added: "The first thing that needs to be looked at is the brand of cricket South Africa are playing.

"England are proof how quickly things can change in four years, so long as you have the right approach."

icc world cup 2019Jacques KallispakistanSouth Africaworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more