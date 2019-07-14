starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

14 July, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Williamson Sets Record for Most Runs by a Captain in a World Cup

IANS |July 14, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
New Zealand's Kane Williamson on Sunday became the captain with most number of runs in a single World Cup, breaking the 12-year-old record of former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene who had amassed 548 runs in the 2007 edition of the showpiece event.

Williamson achieved the feat when he opened his account in the final against England at the Lord's. However, the Kiwi skipper's stay in the middle didn't last long as he departed for 30 (53 balls, 4x2) after edging Liam Plunkett to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Williams is now the fourth highest run-getter in this World Cup with 578 runs from 10 innings with two hundreds and two fifties. He can be dislodged by England's Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow who have scored 549 and 496 runs, respectively, so far in the tournament.

The Kiwis have been heavily reliant on Williamson to score the bulk of the runs for them in this competition, and more often than not Williamson has stood up to the task.

This is New Zealand's second consecutive World Cup final after they lost to Australia in the 2015 edition.

eng vs nzengland vs new zealandicc world cup 2019Kane Williamsonnew zealand

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more