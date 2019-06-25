starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Kane Williamson Turns Bat Into a Guitar For Fun Session

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Kane Williamson Turns Bat Into a Guitar For Fun Session

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s bat has been on song, with 373 runs in 4 innings so far in the ICC World Cup. However, in a promotional activity, Williamson took it to another level as he turned his bat into a guitar.

Alongside Mike Wilton in a live session, he played some tunes from his cricket bat shaped guitar. The official handle of the Cricket World Cup even shared the video of the same on Twitter.

Williamson-led New Zealand side is having a wonderful campaign so far as they remain unbeaten in the tournament. They are also at the top of the points table at the moment.

The Black Caps fast bowling duo of Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult has also done well, picking up 22 wickets between themselves. The likes of Jimmy Neesham, Ross Taylor and Matt Henry have also made crucial contributions at various junctures.

After a nail-biting victory at Manchester over the West Indies, the Kiwis will be facing the unpredictable Pakistan team at Birmingham on Wednesday (June 26). A win will make them the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

