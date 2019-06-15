starts in
Karthik, Chahal and Vijay Visit ‘Theater of Dreams’

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
With the Indian cricket team currently in Manchester ahead of their big clash against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijay Shankar decided to use their time off by visiting the other Old Trafford – the iconic home ground of English football team Manchester United – also known as the ‘Theater of Dreams’.

In a picture posted by the official BCCI Twitter account, the trio can be seen sitting in the dugout where the substitute players sit on matchdays, overlooking the entire pitch. The BCCI is also expected to release a video of the players’ experience at the ground, as the players were taken on a private tour of the stadium.

The picture was also shared by the official Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram handle, with the caption, “A different dugout, but England always feels like home… Doesn’t it?”

The players are sure to have been inspired by the visit, ahead of their marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

With the weather in Manchester rainy leading up to the match, both sets of fans will hope that the clouds stay away and a full match can take place.​

