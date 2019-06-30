starts in
Match 38:ENG VS IND

ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

30 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Karunaratne Not Giving Up on Sri Lanka's World Cup Hopes

AFP |June 30, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
Durham: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne is refusing to give up on his team's World Cup hopes ahead of Monday's must-win clash against the West Indies.

Karunaratne's side no longer have control of their World Cup fate after losing to already-eliminated South Africa on Friday.

A victory in Durham against the West Indies, who are also about to head home, could keep 1996 champions Sri Lanka in with a slender chance of making the semi-finals of the 10-team tournament going into their last match against India.

They will need help from other results, but Karunaratne is confident his team's batsmen are ready to power them to a strong finish in their last two group games.

"We can't control the other games, you know. Sometimes they were playing really well, sometimes they couldn't," Karunaratne told reporters on Sunday.

"I think we had a good chance. Still we have a chance, I think, but we have to win these two games and wait to see what will happen in the other games.

"Only we can control the matches we are going to play, the two matches, so we are trying to give our best and try to win these two matches and, hopefully, if we have a chance, we definitely can be in the top four teams."

Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign has been undermined by poor batting, with their surprise win over hosts England largely achieved due to fine bowling.

Karunaratne and Kusal Perera have both made half-centuries, but no Sri Lankan has reached three figures yet.

"I think the batting is the main collapse, you know. We couldn't get a hundred," Karunaratne said.

"We played like six, five matches, so we couldn't get a hundred, only a couple of 50s in our team, so that is the only major thing.

"If you want to compete with the good sides, you definitely got to have a good batting line-up and you have to put runs on the board."

Karunaratne has resisted the temptation to bring in an extra batsmen after Nuwan Pradeep suffered chickenpox, calling up bowler Kasun Rajitha instead.

"If some fast bowler gets injured, there is no fast bowler, so you want to take a fast bowler into the squad in case if someone get injured," he added.

"We have enough batsmen. They have capabilities to score runs, but the only thing is they were scoring but as a unit we couldn't perform really well in these matches."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
