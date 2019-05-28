ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul & Dhoni Tons Lead India to 95-run Win Over Bangladesh in Warm-up Tie

Loading...
At 88 for 3, Bangladesh had India on the back foot before a 164-run stand between Rahul and Dhoni took the game away for them. Rahul, who slammed 12 fours and four sixes in his 99-ball 108, has now more or less cemented that No. 4 spot. Meanwhile, Dhoni allowed Rahul to dominate at the start before taking the matters into his own hands. The wicketkeeper-batsman looked ruthless in his 78-ball 113 and smoked eight fours and seven maximums.
India smashed 160 runs in the final 15 overs to end up with a score of 359 for 7 in their 50 overs. In reply, Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90) scored solid fifties before Kuldeep (3 for 47) got back to wicket taking ways and along with Yuzvendra Chahal (3 for 55) derailed Bangladesh's chase, restricting them to 264 in 49.3 overs.
Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe Mortaza kept it nice and tidy at the start and didn't allow Indian openers to get going. It was Mustafizur who got the first breakthrough when he pinned Shikhar Dhawan right in front of the stumps for 1. His partner Rohit Sharma (19 off 42) too looked completely out of touch and eventually ended up dragging one back to the stumps.
It was Virat Kohli who brought some momentum to the innings as he took the attack to Rubel Hossain. There was a picturesque cover drive and his trademark flick through deep mid-wicket, but the Indian captain had no answer to Mohammad Saifuddin's out-of-the-blue yorker. Kohli crafted five fours in his 46-ball 47 before being castled while trying to whip one through the on side.
Rahul was then joined by his challenger for No. 4 spot - Vijay Shankar (2), but the latter did no justice to his claim as he was caught behind while playing one away from his body, becoming Rubel's second victim.
With more than 30 overs to go, the scenario was perfect for Rahul and Dhoni to spend some time in the middle and that's exactly what the two did. While Rahul was going hard at the bowlers, Dhoni too didn't take much time to settle in and went after Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain.
There was barrage of boundaries scored in the last 15 overs and in the process, Rahul completed his century. The right-hander was finally dismissed by Sabbir Rahman in the 44th over when he inside edged one back to the stumps. Hardik Pandya then walked out and did his thing, smashing 21 off just 11 deliveries.
Bangladeshi bowlers made life easier for Dhoni by bowing quite a few deliveries in his arc and India's talisman brought up his century with a six down the ground. He was eventually knocked over in the final over but a couple of lusty blows from Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja ensured there was no happy ending for Bangladesh.
In response, Liton and Soumya Sarkar got Bangladesh off to a decent start, adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. The two didn't take any unnecessary risks and were going along nicely before Jasprit Bumrah had Sarkar caught behind for 25. The right-arm paceman then knocked over Shakib Al Hasan next delivery with a brute of a yorker.
Having lost two wickets in as many deliveries, Liton and Mushfiqur first ensured there was no collapse and then started playing their shots once they were in. The duo operated smartly against the likes of Vijay, Kuldeep and Chahal and added 120 runs for the third wicket. Liton smashed 10 fours in his knock before he was stumped off Chahal's bowling in the 32nd over. The legspinner then outfoxed Mohammad Mithun with a wrong'un on the very next ball and had him trapped right in front of the stumps.
From India's perspective, the team management will be delighted with the way their three spinners performed. After Chahal scalped two wickets, his partner-in-crime Kuldeep dismissed Mahmudullah (9) and one could easily sense that the confidence was back. The left-arm wrirstspinner then got rid of Mushfiqur and Mosaddek in successive deliveries to break the back of Bangladeshi batting lineup.
Saifuddin (18) and Mehidy (27) showed some fight but it was never going to be enough as India completed an easy win.
Bangladesh will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 2, while India too will play the Faf du Plessis-led side in their first match on June 5.
First Published: May 28, 2019, 11:42 PM IST