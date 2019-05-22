ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Alone Can't Win the Cup for India: Tendulkar

Loading...
"I think you will always have a couple of individuals stepping up every game but without team support, you can't do much. Just because of one individual, you can't win a tournament. No way. Unless, others chip in at every crucial stage. If that doesn't happen, there will be disappointment," Tendulkar told PTI.
"There is a good balance in the side. We have a number of guys with 8-10 years of experience and at the same time we have talented youngsters like Kuldeep (Yadav), (KL) Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik (Pandya) and Jasprit (Bumrah) with a couple of years of international cricket. So it's a perfect blend with all the makings of a wonderful team. I rate our chances very high."
Much talk around the Indian team has been the No. 4 slot in the batting order, but Tendulkar was not too concerned.
"I think we have batsmen, who can do the job. Number four is just a number and it can be adjusted. I particularly don't see No 4 as a problem. Our boys have played enough cricket to know their roles whether it is No 4, 6 or 8. Situational awareness is the key," said Tendulkar, who has played six World Cups.
One of India's biggest strengths in limited-overs cricket over the last two years has been the spin duo of Chahal and Kuldeep. There have been worries that the two spinners have been overexposed; Australia's batsmen got the better of the spin pair in the series in India in March.
Tendulkar, though, said Kuldeep and Chahal remain a threat even when batsmen read them, pointing to the example of Muttiah Muralitharan.
"Let's understand this. There are a number of bowlers who have been read well by batters but yet they end up getting a lot of wickets. So Kuldeep and Chahal shouldn't be too worried about Australia series," he said.
"Agreed the Aussies read them well but does that mean they wouldn't be committing mistakes or can't be forced to commit mistakes. Murali basically bowled two deliveries --- traditional off-breaks and doosra. It's not that batsmen never read Murali but he still ended up getting wickets.
"There is a thing called error in judgement and that can happen with best of batsmen. You may think ball would turn four inches but there is eight-inch turn. The distance between middling the ball and edging it is a mere deviation of less than two inches. Even when you know that an outswinger had been bowled, you still edge it."
Tendulkar also raised concerns over the plight of bowlers in ODI cricket. The former Indian batsman rued the absence of reverse swing, and called for measures to be taken to aid the bowlers.
"It's become one-sided with the introduction of two new balls and flat pitches have made lives of bowlers much more difficult. One team is scoring 350 and the other is chasing down inside 45 overs," Tendulkar said.
"The ball is staying hard. I mean when was the last time you saw reverse swing in ODIs? When we played and there was one new ball, it would start reversing from 28th or 30th over. Some teams could get it to reverse even earlier. At the death, the ball would go soft, even get discoloured. These were challenges that batsmen faced. But now the ball remains hard and the bats are getting better.
"I think some thought needs to go into this. Either prepare helpful tracks if you have two new balls so that there is some help upfront. Or else go back to the old one new ball system which aids reverse swing. Whatever but do something for the bowlers."
First Published: May 22, 2019, 7:17 PM IST