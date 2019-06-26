ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Blues to go Orange for Clash Against Hosts England

Indian cricket fans are used to seeing Team India players in their distinct blue jerseys but there will be an exception in the ICC World Cup this year. On June 30, when India face hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the Indian cricketers will sport an orange jersey, according to the official ICC media guide.
News agency ANI provided a picture of the proposed India jersey, although it was yet to be revealed officially. Out of the 10 nations competing at the World Cup in England and Wales, eight nations will have alternate jerseys, according to ICC regulations for this tournament.
“Colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India,” an ICC source was quoted as saying by ANI.
“Also the design (orange) is taken from India’s old T20 jersey which had orange in it. The designers who are sitting in USA designed this jersey from something that already existed and not something completely new that fans don’t identify with,” the source added.
Since it’s an away game for India with hosts England also having a blue jersey, the change of colour was necessitated for this one game.
Sri Lanka will wear yellow against England and India (July 6 at Leeds). Apart from the player, the umpires will also have to change their jerseys in a few games. “Umpires will wear a pink shirt in all matches except those matches involving West Indies, Afghanistan in red or Bangladesh in red. In those matches, a black shirt will be worn. For the West Indies-Afghanistan match a pink shirt will be worn,” the ICC media guide said.
Team kits:
Afghanistan: Blue (alternate: Red)
New Zealand: Black (alternate: Silver Grey)
Australia: Gold (alternate: Green)
Pakistan: Green (alternate: Lime)
Bangladesh: Green (alternate: Red)
South Africa: Green (alternate: Gold)
England: Light blue
Sri Lanka: Blue (alternate: Yellow)
India: Blue (alternate: Orange)
West Indies: Maroon
