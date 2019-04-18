Lack of Runs Cost Dinesh Chandimal a World Cup Spot

Loading...
He has aggregated just 863 runs in 27 matches across the three formats since 2018 at a middling average of 31.96 with just one hundred and three fifties.
Chandimal was captain of the ODI team as recently till the home series against England in October – the visitors won the series 3-1.
Always touted as someone with immense potential and talent, Chandimal could never do justice to his reputation and has a middling ODI record with 3599 runs in 132 innings at an average of 32.42 and strike rate of 74.12. He has registered just 26 fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket crossing three digits on just four occasions.
He had scored 3033 runs in 108 innings at an average of 34.46 till the end of 2016. All his 4 ODI hundreds and 20 of his 22 fifties came in that period.
But post-2017 his numbers and fortunes have dwindled.
Chandimal has scored just 566 runs in 24 innings at a paltry average of 24.6 and strike rate of 66.35, including just two fifties in this time-frame. Amongst the nine Sri Lankan batsmen who have scored at least 500 runs during this period, Chandimal’s batting average is the second-lowest and marginally higher than bottom-ranked Kusal Mendis (24.58).
Chandimal’s overall numbers in Test cricket are better than his exploits in ODIs – 3768 runs in 97 innings at an average of 41.86 including 11 hundreds. But his recent form has been poor with as many as 6 single-digit scores in his last 10 Test innings.
Chandimal has scored 300 runs in 7 innings in two recent domestic LIST A tournaments in Sri Lanka but could muster just one hundred and fifty failing to convert starts in other matches. This has gone against him in the selection.
His overall LIST-A record is also not very impressive – 6100 runs in 210 innings at an average of 33.7 and strike rate of 77.94.
Chandimal was also dropped from Sri Lanka’s tour to South Africa – which was their last international assignment.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 5:43 PM IST