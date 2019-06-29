starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 36:AFG VS PAK

live
AFG AFG
PAK PAK

Leeds

29 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Lasith Malinga Hints at International Retirement

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Lasith Malinga Hints at International Retirement

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has hinted at retirement and the ongoing ICC World Cup could well be one of the last few games he plays for the country.

He has hinted that he would like to play a farewell match in front of the home crowd but also wants to take part in one final T20 World Cup, which is to be held next year in Australia.

"I have fought ... I have fought. I am tired now too. I hope to play the Twenty20 World Cup. But I will go back to Sri Lanka after the World Cup and discuss it with the SLC. I will show them what my vision is.

"If they match my vision, I will stay, or I will quit the international arena soon.

"After the World Cup, I would love to play a match in Sri Lanka and say goodbye,” Malinga was quoted as saying by BBC Sinhala service.

Bangladesh and New Zealand are set to tour Sri Lanka after the World Cup and Malinga hinted that those could be his final games.

"I am 36 years old. I don't have the energy I used to have. If I make the best use of what I have in a competition, I don't have the strength to beat it," the former Sri Lankan ODI captain said.

Malinga has been the star performer for Sri Lanka in the World Cup and played a key role in the important victory over England. He has been the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with nine wickets in five matches.

Sri Lanka are to play West Indies and India in their last two group matches, needing a victory in both to keep their slim hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive.

2020 T20 World Cupicc world cup 2019Lasith Malingaretirementsri lanka

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mathews' Inconsistent Form Haunts Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | June 28, 2019, 7:57 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mathews' Inconsistent Form Haunts Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs South Africa | Bees Interrupt World Cup Encounter & Leave Players Ducking for Cover
Cricketnext Staff | June 28, 2019, 6:55 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs South Africa | Bees Interrupt World Cup Encounter & Leave Players Ducking for Cover

England vs Sri Lanka: Stuck to Plan Against Stokes - Malinga
Cricketnext Staff | June 22, 2019, 3:36 AM IST

England vs Sri Lanka: Stuck to Plan Against Stokes - Malinga

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more