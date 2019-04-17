Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019 | Last Played An ODI in 2015, Karunaratne Named SL Captain

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Last Played An ODI in 2015, Karunaratne Named SL Captain

Image: @BLACKCAPS

Loading...
Dimuth Karunaratne has been named Sri Lanka's captain for the World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Wednesday (April 17). The board has not yet announced the rest of the squad.

Karunaratne last played an ODI in the World Cup 2015. He has overall played only 17 ODIs, scoring 190 runs at an average of 15.83 with one half-century.

However, Karunaratne has got the role after leading Sri Lanka to a historic Test series whitewash in South Africa earlier this year when they won both the Tests. That was Karunaratne's first assignment as captain.

Karunaratne didn't make it to the Sri Lanka squad for the ODI series that followed. Instead, it was Lasith Malinga who led the side in the series that the hosts won 5-0.

Karunaratne has pipped other contenders - Malinga, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal - for the job.

Sri Lanka will hope Karunaratne can help turn their fortunes around, for they have won only 11 and lost 41 ODIs in the last two years.

Karunaratne was in the news for wrong reasons recently, after being arrested for drunk-driving in Colombo.
Angelo MathewsDimuth KarunaratneDinesh ChandimalLasith Malingasri lankaworld cup 2019
First Published: April 17, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...