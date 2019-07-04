starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 42:WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Leeds

4 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: 'Left' is Right For Fast Bowlers at The World Cup

AFP |July 4, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: 'Left' is Right For Fast Bowlers at The World Cup

London: They live in a right-handed world, historically stigmatised and challenged by tasks as simple as using scissors -- but when it comes to taking wickets at the World Cup, being a southpaw seamer is a distinct advantage.

Mitchell Starc leads the way at the top of the World Cup bowling charts, with 24 wickets in eight matches so far and has Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and New Zealand paceman Trent Boult for company in the top six.

Beginning with Australian Gary Gilmour's famous rout of England in the semi-final at the inaugural World Cup in 1975, lefties such as Wasim Akram, Starc and Boult have confounded their opponents again and again at the World Cup.

The secret is in the different angles that left-armers create, giving batsmen an extra headache and forcing them to re-calcuate.

"I think lefties challenge the batsmen in their side-on stance and even with a straight ball, because the angle creates problems, especially for right-handers," said Akram, whose three wickets helped win the 1992 final for Pakistan against England.

Egged on by a packed crowd in Melbourne, Akram came from around the wicket to create beguiling angles that bewildered first Allan Lamb and then Chris Lewis.

Remembered as "magical deliveries", they helped Pakistan beat England to win the World Cup for the first time. Akram was man-of-the-match and ended as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 18 dismissals.

Since then, left-arm bowlers from New Zealand to Sri Lanka have repeatedly proved their value, becoming the leading wicket-takers in four of the six World Cups since.

The 2015 World Cup had a glut of left-armed fast bowlers, with Starc, Mitchell Johnson and Boult leading the pack.

Pakistan, still buoyed by Akram's bowling performance 27 years later, have benefited more than most from the power of lefties.

Pakistan Left-arm Power

Only about 10 percent of the global population are estimated to be left-handed but Pakistan produce more than their fair share of top-class left-armers.

Many of them have been inspired by Akram, a fact that delights the former Pakistan captain, who told AFP: "Of course it's pleasing when you hear that the left-armers follow me."

Pakistan's 2019 World Cup squad boasts Wahab Riaz, highly promising teenager Shaheen Shah Afridi and Amir, whose career was interrupted by a five-year ban for spot-fixing.

Amir, who was selected in the squad despite a poor run of form, has been a revelation at the tournament in England and Wales, with 16 wickets so far.

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra said Pakistan's left-armers gave them an advantage.

"Facing a quality left-arm fast bowler is a challenge in itself because they make a straight ball look like it has done something spectacular due to the angle they create," he wrote in a column for cricinfo.com.

But if left-arm bowlers are so common, why do they still catch batsmen off guard?

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad believes the more a batsman faces left-armers, the easier it becomes but he says they get more practice against right-armers.

"Most batsmen develop their technique against right-arm bowlers, throw down and bowling machines from the same angle, and they neglect the left-arm angles," he said.

A good batsman should pay attention to the details and practice from all angles, he added. That will help to "counter the threat left-armers pose".

2019 world cupAfridiicc world cup 2019Mitchell StarcShaheen AfridiWasim Akramworld cup

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Lovely to See Ball Reversing After Long Time: Wahab Riaz
Cricketnext Staff | June 26, 2019, 2:35 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Lovely to See Ball Reversing After Long Time: Wahab Riaz

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more