starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Lockie Ferguson Revels in Kiwi's Powerful Batting Line-up

AFP |June 22, 2019, 12:53 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Lockie Ferguson Revels in Kiwi's Powerful Batting Line-up

New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson admitted it is pleasing to see the team's top batsmen playing well ahead of their World Cup game against West Indies in Manchester.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has led by example as his century in New Zealand's previous win over South Africa maintained their unbeaten run in this year's tournament.

Ferguson has claimed 11 wickets in four matches, but it is the batsmen who have taken New Zealand over the finish line in their four wins so far.

"I think we've got a lot of batters playing well on our team and for a long time. But it's nice when Kane's playing well, Ross (Taylor) is playing well, Gupi (Martin Guptill)," Ferguson told reporters on Friday.

"Our top order has some experience here, and as a bowler, it's nice when they're spending time at the crease. So it's exciting. It's a good team to be part of."

Ferguson, who is ably complemented by fellow quicks in Matt Henry and Trent Boult, said he has enjoyed bowling in seaming English conditions.

"Look, I think we've been fortunate to have the conditions outside for sure," Ferguson said.

"It's often quite suited, and I'm sure the wicket tomorrow will hopefully have a bit of pace as well.

"There's some big runs scored, some big hundreds. But also from a bowling point of view, we've had five-wicket hauls.

"It's been one of those great World Cups where batters and bowlers have been having a really good competition."

Ferguson has the ability to clock speeds up to 96 mph (154 kph) and the 27-year-old is enjoying the aggressive bowling in the World Cup.

"I think for me if bowlers are bowling over 140 I know the crowd gets behind it. It's always nice to watch some good pace bowling, some good aggressive pace bowling in a game," he said.

New Zealand were on the receiving end of a 421-run total against the West Indies in a pre-tournament warm-up game last month.

But Ferguson said learning from that loss will help them at Old Trafford.

"For sure we'll be taking some from that game, start again, obviously score's at zero," said Ferguson.

"But there's no secret that the West Indies have a powerful lineup all the way through. And as a bowling unit, we need to learn, if they get on a roll, to shut down areas and build up pressure again."

 

icc world cup 2019Lockie Fergusonnew zealandWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more