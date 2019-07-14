starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Loss to Australia in Group Stage Galvanised England: Jason Roy

AFP |July 14, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Loss to Australia in Group Stage Galvanised England: Jason Roy

London: Jason Roy says England's stinging defeat by Australia in the World Cup group phase gave the hosts a "good kick" and helped them rediscover their mojo.

England will step out at the "Home of Cricket" on Sunday as favourites to lift the trophy for the first time against a New Zealand side also looking to make history.

Last time they were at the ground they were pushed to the brink of a group-stage elimination by a 64-run loss to 2015 World Cup winners Australia.

Jolted by that result, England tapped into a do-or-die mentality -- confidently beating both the Black Caps and India to seal their knockout place, then exacting revenge against their Ashes rivals with a resounding semi-final win at Edgbaston.

"We didn't get too down or upset," said Roy, whose brilliant form with the bat has underpinned England's improvement.

"It gave us a good kick and pushed us to actually bring out the best in ourselves I think, and that stands us in good stead for the final," he added.

"We're in a very good place with our cricket, and like we've shown in the last few games, we're doing pretty well. Do the right things tomorrow from the start, and hopefully we'll get the benefits."

Roy was blameless for England's wobble, missing their back-to-back defeats with a torn hamstring.

He has passed 50 in five of his six innings, including a punishing 153 against Bangladesh, and was on course for another century in the semi-final before he was wrongly given out caught behind by umpire Kumar Dharmasena for 85.

Roy, who was fined for dissent over the incident, faces an awkward reunion with the Sri Lankan official, who will stand alongside South Africa's Marais Erasmus at Lord's.

"It's professional sport, emotions run high," the 28-year-old said.

"There was a lot of passion. The last few years have been a lot of hard work to get where I've got now. So to get out like that was slightly disappointing, and I probably showed it more than I should have. But you ride the wave and we're in the final now."

"We've just got to go out and perform," he said.

"It's nothing to do with the status. We just want to win the World Cup for the nation and inspire the next generation.

australiaEnglandicc world cup 2019icc world cup 2019 finaljason roy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more