ICC World Cup 2019 | Manchester & Edgbaston - What to Expect from Semifinal Venues

Semifinal 1: India vs New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester
One of the oldest grounds in England will host the first semi-final of World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand. The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester hosted its first Test match in 1884 and it's first One-Day International in 1972 which was incidentally also the second ever ODI match.
1) The inaugural games involved Australia and England on both occasions.
2) Since the 1972 ODI, Manchester has hosted 52 ODIs.
3) There have been 18 hundreds at the venue with Vivian Richards' 189 against England being the highest individual score here.
4) Bob Willis has taken the most wickets at this venue in ODIs.
5) Glenn McGrath's 5/14 vs West Indies in the 1999 World Cup is the best haul by a bowler at the venue.
Recent record and trends
At the ongoing World Cup, Manchester has hosted five matches - including the high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter - with all five matches won by the team batting first. Manchester is a high-scoring venue and the average first innings total here in this time period is 310.
England's total of 397 against Afghanistan in this World Cup is the highest total recorded at this venue. The last game played here was the final league game of the World Cup with South Africa, batting first, beating Australia by 10 runs while defending 325.
Pace vs spin
Pace has ruled the roost in this World Cup with spinners just taking 129 wickets to fall so far this tournament. This stays true with Manchester too, which has predominantly been a pace bowling venue. Post the Champions Trophy in 2017, pacers have taken 82 wickets in seven matches at an average of 26.84 and an economy of 5.67. They have three four-plus wicket hauls and strike every 28th ball on an average. On the other hand, spinners have taken just 21 wickets here in these seven games with an economy of 5.76. The strike rate for them is a much poorer 69.0.
Team records
India and New Zealand played West Indies at this venue in this World Cup with both sides winning their respective matches. India also played Pakistan here and won that game as well quite convincingly. In head to head records, India have a distinct edge over New Zealand having won six out of eight ODIs post the Champions Trophy. Even overall records favour India. The two sides have faced each other 106 times in ODIs with India winning 51.89% of them. In World Cups, New Zealand have a better record against India having beaten them in four out of seven attempts.
Semifinal 2: Australia vs England - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Edgbaston in Birmingham, home to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club, will host the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 between Australia and England. Like Manchester, Edgbaston hosted its first ODI in 1972 - the 4th match in ODI history.
1) The venue has hosted 62 ODIs since 1972.
2) There have been 24 hundreds at this venue and eight 300-plus totals.
3) Glenn Turner made an unbeaten 171 against East Africa in the inaugural World Cup, in 1975 at this venue and it remains the highest score here.
4) Darren Gough has the most wickets - 21 at 22.66 apiece - at this venue.
5) There have been nine five-plus wicket hauls with Josh Hazlewood's 6/52 against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the best figures recorded here.
There have been four matches played here at the venue since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In three of those, the captain winning the toss has opted to bat first. Twice the team batting first has won while two other times, the chasing team triumphed. The average first innings total here is 282 in the period post the Champions Trophy.
New Zealand vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Pakistan, England vs India and India vs Bangladesh are the four 2019 World Cup matches played here so far. The first two times, the chasing side won the matches - both involving New Zealand - while the last two occasions saw the team batting first make 300-plus scores and win comfortably.
Pace vs Spin
Pacers have picked up 44 wickets in this venue in the 2019 World Cup. Spinners, on the other hand, have had considerably less success - 4 wickets at an average of 93.3.
The spinners, though, have been marginally more economical here - 5.23 to 5.63. The seam bowlers have recorded three hauls of four wickets or more at this venue in the four matches played here in the World Cup.
Australia were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in this World Cup and have finished second in the league phase behind India. They only lost twice in the nine matches - one against India and the other against South Africa. England, meanwhile, had minor hiccups along the way losing to Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka before crushing India and New Zealand to finish third on the points table.
England and Australia have faced each other 11 times in ODIs post the Champions Trophy with England winning nine of those matches. However, in the warm-up match before the World Cup and the league match of this World Cup, Australia beat England. Overall records also favour Australia - 82 wins to England's 61 wins. In World Cups, Australia have beaten England six out of eight times so far.
