Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mark Wood Cleared For England's World Cup Opener

AFP | Updated: May 27, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Mark Wood Cleared For England's World Cup Opener

Loading...
London: England fast bowler Mark Wood has cleared the fitness test for the World Cup opener against South Africa, a team spokesman announced Monday.

The Durham quick left the field early while running in to bowl during Saturday's warm-up defeat by Australia in Southampton after suffering a foot injury.

Wood's injury-plagued career has been blighted by a history of repeated ankle problems but hospital scans saw the 29-year-old given the all clear for Thursday's opening match of the World Cup, against South Africa at the Oval.

Wood has been one of England's quickest bowlers of recent years.

But fears over his ability to stay fit for prolonged periods remain and he has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season in a bid to reduce his workload prior to the World Cup.
England vs South Africaicc world cup 2019mark wood
First Published: May 27, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...