ICC World Cup 2019 | Marsh Ruled Out After Cummins Blow; Handscomb Named Replacement

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 2:30 AM IST
Australian middle-order batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 World Cup after he suffered a fracture to his forearm during a training session on Thursday (July 4).

The Event Technical Committee of the International Cricket Council has approved Peter Handscomb as his replacement.

It all happened during a net session in Manchester where Australia will play their final group stage game against South Africa. Marsh was hit on the wrist by a Pat Cummins lifter just after Glenn Maxwell received a blow on his right forearm by Mitchell Starc. Both players were sent to hospital for scans, with left-hander Marsh subsequently ruled out.

"Shaun Marsh has had scans on his right forearm after being struck while practicing in the nets at training today. Unfortunately, the scans have revealed Shaun has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery," said head coach Justin Langer.

"This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad. Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding.

"We have made the decision to call up Peter Handscomb to replace Shaun in our World Cup Squad of fifteen. Pete is a like for like player, in terms of batting in the middle order, and he performed very well for us during our recent tours in India and the UAE."

Australia are currently at the top of the table and were the first team to qualify for the semifinals. Marsh however had featured in only two encounters against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in which he scored 23 and 3 respectively.

Meanwhile, Langer confirmed that Maxwell hasn't suffered extensive damage.

"Glenn Maxwell also underwent scans after he was struck on his right forearm in the nets. The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we’ll continue to monitor him over the coming days. We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa."

Handscomb is already in England with the Australia A team. The 28-year-old has played 21 ODIs so far, scoring 628 runs at 34.88. He featured in the ODI series against Pakistan in March but couldn't make it to the final 15.

