ICC World Cup 2019 | Marsh Ruled Out After Cummins Blow; Handscomb Named Replacement

Australian middle-order batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 World Cup after he suffered a fracture to his forearm during a training session on Thursday (July 4).
The Event Technical Committee of the International Cricket Council has approved Peter Handscomb as his replacement.
It all happened during a net session in Manchester where Australia will play their final group stage game against South Africa. Marsh was hit on the wrist by a Pat Cummins lifter just after Glenn Maxwell received a blow on his right forearm by Mitchell Starc. Both players were sent to hospital for scans, with left-hander Marsh subsequently ruled out.
"Shaun Marsh has had scans on his right forearm after being struck while practicing in the nets at training today. Unfortunately, the scans have revealed Shaun has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery," said head coach Justin Langer.
"This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad. Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding.
"We have made the decision to call up Peter Handscomb to replace Shaun in our World Cup Squad of fifteen. Pete is a like for like player, in terms of batting in the middle order, and he performed very well for us during our recent tours in India and the UAE."
Australia are currently at the top of the table and were the first team to qualify for the semifinals. Marsh however had featured in only two encounters against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in which he scored 23 and 3 respectively.
Meanwhile, Langer confirmed that Maxwell hasn't suffered extensive damage.
"Glenn Maxwell also underwent scans after he was struck on his right forearm in the nets. The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we’ll continue to monitor him over the coming days. We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa."
Handscomb is already in England with the Australia A team. The 28-year-old has played 21 ODIs so far, scoring 628 runs at 34.88. He featured in the ODI series against Pakistan in March but couldn't make it to the final 15.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Marsh Ruled Out After Cummins Blow; Handscomb Named Replacement
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 4, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: No Chance Australia Will be Complacent: Langer
Cricketnext Staff | July 4, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child
Cricketnext Staff | July 4, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | How 'Freak' Smith Stumped Maxwell With His Off Spin
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
SA v AUSManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
4th v 1stManchester All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings