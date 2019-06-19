starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 25:SA VS NZ

live
SA SA
NZ NZ

Birmingham

19 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mortaza Plots Another Historic Triumph Over Australia

AFP |June 19, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Mortaza Plots Another Historic Triumph Over Australia

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza says his side's astonishing win against Australia in 2005 will mean nothing as he plots another famous victory over the defending world champions.

The Tigers produced one of the biggest upsets in cricket history when they defeated an Australia side featuring several all-time greats in a one-day international in Cardiff.

It remains Bangladesh's lone win in 21 ODIs against Australia.

Mashrafe set the tone at Sophia Gardens by having Adam Gilchrist lbw for a second-ball duck before Mohammad Ashraful hit a memorable hundred as the Tigers chased down a target of 250 to spark delirious scenes.

The skipper is the sole survivor from either side who will be in World Cup action at Trent Bridge on Thursday and is proud of the progress his side have made since that heady afternoon in the Welsh capital.

"It's a really nice memory. I can tell you about everything we did on that particular day and night," Mashrafe told reporters at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

"Obviously that Australia (in 2005) was very strong. It's a long time, 14 years, and it was in this country," added the 35-year-old seam bowler, a veteran of 213 ODIs.

"It has changed a lot. I know a few players in our team who believe that they can beat anybody.

"Whatever we have done in the past is not going to help. It's a new day, a new match. I hope the same will happen (on Thursday) but for that, we have to play hard and at our best."

Bangladesh revived their bid to reach the semi-finals by beating the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib Al Hasan hit his second successive century as the Tigers reached a target of 322 with seven wickets and more than eight overs to spare, lifting them to fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed India.

The top four teams from the 10-team round-robin phase qualify for the semi-finals.

Shakib's hundreds have underlined his status as one of the world's leading all-rounders.

"Shakib is brilliant," said Mashrafe. "Even when he started his career for Bangladesh, he's been brilliant.

"He's a very confident guy and hopefully he will keep going. I think we need to support him as well.

"I think we need to keep up with what Shakib is doing and the other guys have to step up. But if you look at it, the other boys have stepped up. So it's not been a one-man army."

australiabangladeshicc world cup 2019mashrafe mortaza

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more