ICC World Cup 2019 | Maxwell Relishing Clash Against England Quicks

AFP |June 21, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell reckons Australia have no need to fear England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at the World Cup given they face Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the nets.

The old rivals meet at Lord's on Tuesday for a group match in what could be a preview of the final given both sides are on their way to the last four.

Archer has taken 12 World Cup wickets so far, with Maxwell acknowledging the Barbados-born quick's "effortless pace".

But the Australia all-rounder believes the reigning champions' top order will be more comfortable facing fast bowling than anything else at this World Cup

"I think they'll be more excited by that (Archer and Wood's speed) than someone bowling 120s (kph, 74 mph)," Maxwell said.

"That sort of pace suits our batting line-up a bit more -- a bit more pace on the ball and something we're a bit more used to.

"It's a challenge we're up for," he added. "We certainly get enough practice in the nets, that's for sure."

But ahead of England's group game against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday, an admiring Maxwell hailed Archer as a "hell of an athlete" and a "quality package".

Maxwell was speaking after Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs to go top of the table in the 10-team round-robin group phase of the World Cup.

Australia ultimately proved too much for the Tigers after compiling a total of 381-5 at Trent Bridge on Thursday, with David Warner's 166 seeing him become this tournament's leading run-scorer.

Maxwell added late impetus with a stunning 32 off 10 balls, including three sixes, before he was run out after a mix-up with Usman Khawaja.

- Warne blast -

Yet with left-handed opener Warner taking 110 balls to reach three figures, not everyone was happy, with Australia great Shane Warne bemoaning the team's "conservative" approach in a series of Twitter posts.

"Ps I still believe Australia can challenge India & England for the World Cup trophy, but not with this game style or batting order," Warne said.

"Awesome from Maxwell & a stunning 100 from Warner too. Khawaja doing great, but ridiculous he didn't run," added the outstanding leg-spinner, a key member of Australia's 1999 World Cup-winning side.

"Why wasn't this happening 20 overs ago? As I said in previous tweets, Aust has the firepower but have decided to play conservatively till the last 10 overs! Why?"

But Maxwell, told about Warne's tweets by reporters, said: "I think we went at 13s (runs per over) for the last 14 overs so I don't think we went that bad."

Warner, now the first batsman with two scores of 150 or more in World Cup matches, took a more conciliatory view.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
