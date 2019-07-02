starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Mayank Agarwal to Join India Squad on Wednesday

IANS |July 2, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal, who has been named as replacement for Vijay Shankar for the ongoing World Cup, will join Team India in Leeds on Wednesday. BCCI confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday.

Shankar was on Monday ruled out of the World Cup as he sustained a toe injury in the nets while batting against Jasprit Bumrah. Mayank was named as his replacement and it was approved by ICC's technical committee.

Mayank made his Test debut last December against Australia, but is yet to make his bow in the 50-over format. In List-A cricket for Karnataka, the 28-year-old has played 75 games since making his debut in 2012, scoring 3,605 runs at an average of 48.71.

India will play their final group stage match against Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more