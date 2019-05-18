ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Bowling Attack Perfect Mix of Skills and Pace: Mohammed Shami

Loading...
Jasprit Bumrah is a champion death bowler and captain Virat Kohli has a genuine fast bowler who can swing the ball at top speed in Mohammed Shami, as well as swing maestro Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Shami, who has reinvented himself as white-ball bowler in recent times, believes the strength of India's bowling attack is that they are able to combine both pace and skill.
"In the last 20 or 30 years, if you look back at the history of Indian cricket, it has always been dominated by the batsmen. You cannot really blame the bowlers because the wickets that were prepared in India were also not helpful towards the bowlers. Things have started improving in the last five to seven years and to be honest it has been a process and not something that has happened overnight. We have been bowling as a unit and that helps," Shami told IANS.
"The best part is that along with variety, we have an attack that can bowl fast. Having skills and pace together is the USP of this side as that somewhere increases the confidence of the attack. To be honest, it is like a dream that has come true and I feel very proud that today people talk about our bowling unit as one of the best -- a thing that wasn't heard much, but is now called our strength," he added.
But fast bowling is not an art that comes naturally to a human body and the chances of injuries are high. That is where the physio and medical team comes in and ensures that a fast bowler is not overworked.
Shami said that he kept in constant touch with the Indian team physio Patrick Farhart and discussed how his body was responding to the rigours of playing in the T20 league.
"I don't believe in making too many changes and neither do I underwork or overwork my body. Had been constantly in touch with the physio and whatever I feel, I always tell the physio honestly so that the team doesn't suffer. No team should suffer due to an individual. So, I believe it is important that you keep a transparent relation with the doctor and physio in the team so that they know how exactly the body is working. This understanding in the Indian team is really good and that helps," he said.
While Shami will be a key part of the Indian attack in the upcoming World Cup, there was a time in the last two years when it was felt that the pacer from Bengal was a red-ball specialist.
But Shami says that he was waiting for his opportunity and knew that when given the chance, he would have to grab it with both hands.
"I hadn't been playing white-ball cricket for a while but in the series against Australia, I gained in confidence and just looked to keep that going even in the IPL. Also, playing consistently for KXIP helped me. Getting to play day-in day-out helps you perform and get the right momentum.
"I was just waiting for an opportunity as I had a good record in white-ball cricket. Waited for almost two years and I had it in mind that when I did get the chance, I will show what I could do. Always knew that I can adapt to the shorter format and bowl the line and length required to succeed."
First Published: May 18, 2019, 6:42 PM IST