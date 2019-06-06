starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Mushfiqur Howler Hands Williamson Second Life

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 12:41 AM IST
There has been a lot of focus on bails not coming off during the ICC World Cup 2019 and the recently concluded IPL 2019.

However, there was a whole different kind of incident centered on the stumps that took place during New Zealand’s match against Bangladesh at The Oval on Wednesday (June 5).

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson survived a sure shot run-out call when Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim made a basic mistake while trying to be proactive.

The incident took place in the beginning of the 12th over. Ross Taylor drove the ball towards mid-on and took off for a run that never looked on.

Indeed, Williamson was well short of his ground when the stumps were uprooted but was saved by the fact that Mushfiqur broke the stumps with his elbows before collecting the ball as he gathered the ball with his arms in front of the wickets.

To make matters worse, replays then suggested that the throw might have been a direct hit – meaning the wicketkeeper’s speedy intervention was not needed.

Williamson and Taylor proceeded to put on a 105-run stand for the third wicket that helped the Kiwis recover from a wobbly start before the former was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan.

bangladeshbangladesh vs new zealandicc world cup 2019Kane WilliamsonMushfiqur Rahimnew zealandworld cup 2019
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
6
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
