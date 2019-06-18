ICC World Cup 2019 | Mustafizur's Two Wickets Was Turning Point: Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh put in a superb performance with both the bat and ball as they defeated West Indies by seven wickets in Taunton, and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza believes the game turned in their favour once Andre Russell was dismissed for a duck by Mustafizur Rahman.
The left-arm pacer removed the big-hitting Russell in the 40th over to put the brakes on the Windies innings, post which they lost track and were restricted to 321.
“I think the turning point was the two wickets that Mustafizur got - Russell getting out in the first over,” Mortaza said after the match.
Once the bowlers had done their bit, Bangladesh, who have an experienced batting lineup, saw the chase through without much ado.
“Shakib (Al Hasan) has delivered for the team in this World Cup. Hopefully, he will keep going and the rest of the boys will join him. Mushfiqur was outstanding in the first two games, Tamim (Iqbal) was excellent today and Soumya (Sarkar) got a good start as well. Liton (Das) has normally batted at in the top three and it was a tough ask for him to bat at number five, but he did the job.”
This result, however, puts West Indies in a rather delicate situation with regards to qualifying for the final four as they have won just the one in their five games, and skipper Jason Holder admitted that the team has made things more difficult for themselves.
“We were around 40-50 runs short, the wicket played well the entire day but it was just that we didn't get enough runs. Having said that, we could have been a lot more disciplined with the ball and we let ourselves down in the field as well. Would have been a little challenging in the first ten overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat,” a dejected Holder said.
“We were in a situation where we just didn't get the momentum as we probably should in the middle-overs with the bat and we had too much to do in the back-end.”
“If you score 320 here, you have to fight really hard in the field to defend it. We didn't get wickets, and also we let one or two chances slip. We tried to hit the top of the stumps but didn't do it consistently.”
The West Indies are on thin ice now in the tournament and the skipper expects no letting up in intensity in their final four games.
“There is no excuse, we should have been a lot more disciplined. We have got other games to play and from here on everything is virtually a final for us and we have to be more clinical.”
