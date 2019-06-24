ICC World Cup 2019: Saini Joins Indian Squad as Net Bowler in Light of Bhuvneshwar Injury

In light of the hamstring injury sustained by Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian team management has summoned Navdeep Saini as a net bowler for the remainder of the World Cup.
Saini, part of the original World Cup stand-by list and an India A regular has joined the Indian team in Manchester. “Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester and he will train with the Indian team. He is the only net bowler here,” read a message on the official Whatsapp Group of the BCCI Media Cell.
Saini played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 IPL, and has been at the National Cricket Academy since the conclusion of the tournament getting treatment for a side-strain. He is one of the quickest bowlers in India, and is expected to provide good net practice to the Indian batsmen after Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan, the two other reserve bowlers returned to India in the first week of June.
With the departure of Khaleel Ahmed back to India as well, Saini is the only net bowler with the squad.
Cricketnext Staff | June 24, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
