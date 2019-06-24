starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

live
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

24 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Saini Joins Indian Squad as Net Bowler in Light of Bhuvneshwar Injury

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 6:21 PM IST


In light of the hamstring injury sustained by Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian team management has summoned Navdeep Saini as a net bowler for the remainder of the World Cup.

Saini, part of the original World Cup stand-by list and an India A regular has joined the Indian team in Manchester. “Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester and he will train with the Indian team. He is the only net bowler here,” read a message on the official Whatsapp Group of the BCCI Media Cell.

Saini played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 IPL, and has been at the National Cricket Academy since the conclusion of the tournament getting treatment for a side-strain. He is one of the quickest bowlers in India, and is expected to provide good net practice to the Indian batsmen after Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan, the two other reserve bowlers returned to India in the first week of June.

With the departure of Khaleel Ahmed back to India as well, Saini is the only net bowler with the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumaricc world cup 2019navdeep saini

ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Holds Key to India's Chances: Clarke
Cricketnext Staff | June 24, 2019, 3:47 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Holds Key to India's Chances: Clarke

India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 10:36 AM IST

India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami

India vs Afghanistan | Irrepressible Bumrah Delivers Yet Again For Captain Kohli
Nikhil Narain | June 23, 2019, 8:17 AM IST

India vs Afghanistan | Irrepressible Bumrah Delivers Yet Again For Captain Kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
