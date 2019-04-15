Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019 | Saini, Khaleel, Avesh & Chahar to Assist India in World Cup Preparations

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 15, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Saini, Khaleel, Avesh & Chahar to Assist India in World Cup Preparations

(Image: BCCI)

Loading...
Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar will be the four pacers to travel with the Indian squad to assist in their preparations for the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The four of them will be net bowlers and also double up as potential replacement options should a situation arise. India have picked only three frontline pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar - in their squad.

The four pacers will bring varied type of bowling to the table. Saini and Avesh are known for express pace, Chahar is a swing bowler while Khaleel brings a different dimension as a left-arm pacer.

Saini and Avesh are yet to play international cricket. Saini has been impressive with his pace for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, in the ongoing IPL while Avesh Khan has been on the bench with Delhi Capitals. Chahar has been one of the top performers for Chennai Super Kings and has played one ODI and one T20I for India. Khaleel was in contention for a World Cup spot until recently, and has played eight ODIs and nine T20Is.

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.
Avesh KhanDeepak Chaharicc world cup 2019Khaleel Ahmednavdeep saini
First Published: April 15, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...