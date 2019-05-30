starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 1:ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Need to Forget 10 Straight ODI Losses: Sarfraz

AFP |May 30, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
Nottingham: Pace spearhead Mohammad Amir is fit and available for selection for Pakistan's opening World Cup match against the West Indies on Friday, captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. There was speculation that the 27-year-old, who missed the last four matches of the one-day international series against England earlier this month, might not be able to make his World Cup debut at Trent Bridge.

"Amir is fully fit and available for selection for Friday's game," Sarfraz said in his pre-match press conference.

Sarfraz said he hoped the team could put behind them a streak of 10 straight ODI defeats.

"Yes, we have lost 10 matches but we have to forget that and start the World Cup journey," he said.

Asked if he was worried about the short boundaries and a flat pitch at Trent Bridge, Sarfraz said: "When we came here on the first day and asked the groundsman what is the par score he told us that it's 480."

Top-ranked England have scored 400-plus twice at this ground, 444-3 against Pakistan in 2016 and a world record of 481-6 against Australia last year.

"Cricket has changed. People used to think that 300 was a par score but it has changed. We will have different pitches in the World Cup so if a team scores 300-plus then the other team will also go for that," he said.

Sarfraz said both Pakistan and the West Indies were unpredictable teams.

"It's good to be unpredictable so all teams are scared of you. Yes, we are unpredictable and we will take that tag, so are the West Indies," said the skipper.

West Indies, who sneaked through last year's qualifying round to feature in this year's event, piled up 421 against New Zealand in a warm-up match on Tuesday.

With their powerful batting including Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope and Andre Russell, Pakistan will be hard-pressed to contain them.

But Sarfraz said taking wickets will be the key.

"If you want to contain any team you have to take wickets whoever you play, so it's important to put pressure by taking wickets."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
