ICC World Cup 2019 | Need to Go Back to Drawing Board: Hope

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 2:56 AM IST
West Indies batsman Shai Hope is going to do ‘whatever he can’ to ensure that he helps his side overcome their latest setback in their path towards qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.

While the 25-year-old produced a steady 96 on the day to set Bangladesh a competitive target of 322 for victory in Taunton, his side’s bowlers failed to cope against the aggression of the Bangladesh batsmen, especially that of Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan and eventually succumbed to a seven-wicket loss.

Hope was on his way to his seventh ODI century before he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the final ball of the 47thover.

While his captain Jason Holder was off the opinion that West Indies needed to produce more in the final overs and push the final score over the 350-mark, Hope asserted that his main objective was to ensure stability in the middle-order, which has collapse previously in the tournament.

“Whenever I step to the crease, it’s a case of batting as long as possible,’ he said. “Don’t leave it for anyone else in the final overs, you just have to take responsibility.

“I can massively improve it (the strike rate). Whatever I can do to improve, I’ll do that. But it was a bit of a difficult spot for me in the sense that we keep losing wickets in the middle overs and putting the lower half under a bit of pressure.

“Having said that we need to keep the innings together and get as many runs as we can, especially in the back-end.”

West Indies now face an uphill task of making the final four of the competition, after finding themselves in the seventh position of the points table after Monday’s loss.

With their next game against New Zealand on Saturday, Hope reckoned that the team has to introspect and perform in the upcoming encounters.

“It’s now must-win,” he added.

“We have to put everything into getting those runs.

“As a team, we have to go back to the drawing board, find solutions and go and win the game.”

bangladeshicc world cup 2019shai hopeWest Indies
