ICC World Cup 2019 | Need to Manage My Back With World Cup Approaching: Dhoni

The CSK skipper said that there had been some stiffness in his back, but it is holding up as of now.
"The back is holding up, it's not getting worse, with the World Cup coming up, can't afford that, because that's too important," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony after CSK beat Sunrisers by six wickets on Tuesday.
Dhoni said that at the highest level, there aren't any players who are not playing with a niggle or two.
"If it becomes worse, I certainly take some time off but at this level you play with some niggle or the other. Because if you wait to get fully fit, then there will be a gap of five years between two matches," the skipper said cheekily.
Dhoni has enjoyed a good IPL campaign so far, scoring 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 104.66. Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the IPL table with 16 points from 11 matches played. They will take on third placed Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
First Published: April 25, 2019, 9:44 AM IST