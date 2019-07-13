starts in
All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Neesham Urges Indian Fans to Re-Sell Final Tickets on Official Platform

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Indian fans who had bought tickets by the thousands in anticipation of the men in blue making an appearance in the showpiece match of the ICC World Cup 2019 are now in the tricky situation of making the choice between attending the final or simply selling their ticket.

While the scenario usually breeds a huge market for purchase of the tickets in black, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has urged Indian fans to be “kind”, and only re-sell their tickets through the official platform in order to make sure deserving fans are not out-priced in their pursuit to witness their team potentially lifting the World Cup trophy.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Neesham said, “Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy."

The World Cup will finally see a new winner get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 1996, when Sri Lanka lifted the cup. New Zealand’s inspired performance against India where they clinched victory by 18 runs saw them book their place in their second successive World Cup final, while England’s comprehensive eight-wicket win over Australia confirmed their spot.

Englandicc world cup 2019jimmy neeshamlord'snew zealandOff The Fieldtwitter

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more