ICC World Cup 2019: Neesham Urges Indian Fans to Re-Sell Final Tickets on Official Platform

Indian fans who had bought tickets by the thousands in anticipation of the men in blue making an appearance in the showpiece match of the ICC World Cup 2019 are now in the tricky situation of making the choice between attending the final or simply selling their ticket.
While the scenario usually breeds a huge market for purchase of the tickets in black, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has urged Indian fans to be “kind”, and only re-sell their tickets through the official platform in order to make sure deserving fans are not out-priced in their pursuit to witness their team potentially lifting the World Cup trophy.
In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Neesham said, “Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy."
Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy ❤️ 🏏— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 12, 2019
The World Cup will finally see a new winner get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 1996, when Sri Lanka lifted the cup. New Zealand’s inspired performance against India where they clinched victory by 18 runs saw them book their place in their second successive World Cup final, while England’s comprehensive eight-wicket win over Australia confirmed their spot.
