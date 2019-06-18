starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Nervous' Liton Das Pleased With 'Special' Innings

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 3:57 AM IST
Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI against West Indies, by dropping Mohammad Mithun and picking Liton Das. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza hoped that the top-order batsman can ‘hopefully play some shots’. That’s exactly what the 24-year-old produced.

His unbeaten 94 played the perfect supporting role to Shakib Al Hasan’s 124 as the duo saw Bangladesh to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over West Indies in Taunton.

“I was a bit nervous as this was my first match in the World Cup,” he said. “The first 15 balls I faced were short and I was a bit nervous facing them.

“But Shakib told me: ‘If you stay in for five or six overs on this wicket, then it’ll be easy. The wicket is good, so believe in yourself’.

“It was a pleasure to bat with Shakib and finish the game with him. It was a good innings, my pleasure.”

Chasing a mammoth 322 at Taunton, the pair added 189 runs for the fourth-wicket – the highest partnership in this year’s World Cup to give the Tigers vital two points.

The victory now moves Bangladesh to fifth in the points table - a point behind hosts England in fourth.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was impressive his innings of 73 during the warm-up game against India but failed to make the cut in the group stage encounter until Monday’s game. Das revealed that this innings had a feel-good factor.

“I did well against India, but this was special,” he added.

“Nobody could imagine doing this [in a first World Cup game]. It feels good.”

bangladeshicc world cup 2019Liton Dasshakib al hasanWest Indies
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more