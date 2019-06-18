ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Nervous' Liton Das Pleased With 'Special' Innings

Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI against West Indies, by dropping Mohammad Mithun and picking Liton Das. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza hoped that the top-order batsman can ‘hopefully play some shots’. That’s exactly what the 24-year-old produced.
His unbeaten 94 played the perfect supporting role to Shakib Al Hasan’s 124 as the duo saw Bangladesh to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over West Indies in Taunton.
“I was a bit nervous as this was my first match in the World Cup,” he said. “The first 15 balls I faced were short and I was a bit nervous facing them.
“But Shakib told me: ‘If you stay in for five or six overs on this wicket, then it’ll be easy. The wicket is good, so believe in yourself’.
“It was a pleasure to bat with Shakib and finish the game with him. It was a good innings, my pleasure.”
Chasing a mammoth 322 at Taunton, the pair added 189 runs for the fourth-wicket – the highest partnership in this year’s World Cup to give the Tigers vital two points.
The victory now moves Bangladesh to fifth in the points table - a point behind hosts England in fourth.
The wicketkeeper-batsman was impressive his innings of 73 during the warm-up game against India but failed to make the cut in the group stage encounter until Monday’s game. Das revealed that this innings had a feel-good factor.
“I did well against India, but this was special,” he added.
“Nobody could imagine doing this [in a first World Cup game]. It feels good.”
