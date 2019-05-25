​ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand a Close-Knit Group: Henry

Paceman Matt Henry came close to becoming a World Champion with the New Zealand cricket team on 2015. Henry was part of the playing XI in the previous World Cup final, which the Kiwis lost to Australia.
Along with Henry, seamers Tim Southee and Trent Boult as well as Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were part of the team which ended up as the runners-up in 2015. The paceman believes that having a core which has performed on the biggest stage can only be beneficial for the side.
“Being involved in the 2015 final was pretty cool. That semi-final against South Africa was a special moment at a packed Eden Park as well and the way it came down to the wire with Grant Elliott hitting that six (off the penultimate ball to win it) was incredible,” Henry said ahead of his second World Cup appearance.
“The great thing is we’ve got a lot of players who were involved in that team and a lot of guys who have been involved in the set-up for a long time. It’s been an exciting period from the last World Cup to here and everyone is really excited to get rolling.
“There’s no perfect blend of youth and experience but it’s nice to have the senior guys. Ross (Taylor) has played in a number of World Cups, Tim (Southee) and Trent (Boult) have also played in a few and then you’ve got Kane (Williamson) as well. That experience is great – it’s been a close-knit group for a while and we really enjoy playing our cricket together,” the 27-year-old paceman said.
Henry picked up five wickets in the warm-up games against Australia XI before coming to England and is pleased with his form so far.
“It’s great that I’ve got the games under my belt personally and nice to have been involved for so long but equally, it doesn’t matter how many games you play, a World Cup is always exciting – especially in the UK,” he said.
Henry forms part of a formidable Kiwi attack alongside Southee, Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Henry brings English County experience with him, having picked up 75 wickets for Kent last season.
“It’s a lot of fun being part of it and we are quite lucky to have such a strong bowling attack,” he added. “The key thing is that we like to push ourselves and we enjoy spurring each other on.
“It’s also nice having come over here and proved you can play in those conditions. I think that’s a strength of our side – we’ve had a lot of players who have played in England, so it’s not too foreign. Being familiar with the grounds you play at is great as well. Understanding if there are any traits in a specific wicket can give you a head-start over the batsmen,” the paceman from Christchurch said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand a Close-Knit Group: Henry
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain All Fixtures
Team Rankings