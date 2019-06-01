starts in
Match 4:AFG VS AUS

live
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

1 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Begin Campaign with Thumping Win Over Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Begin Campaign with Thumping Win Over Sri Lanka

New Zealand got their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign to the perfect start by registering a clinical 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday (June 1).

Set a meagre 137 to win, New Zealand hardly broke a sweat in pursuit of the target, losing no wickets and finishing off the game in 16.1 overs as both Colin Munro (58*) and Martin Guptill (73*) made half-centuries.

Sri Lanka needed early wickets to stand any chance of making the game competitive, yet it was New Zealand who set the tone in the second innings with Guptill slamming Lasith Malinga for two boundaries in the first over.

Munro took a little longer to get going but found his rhythm in the sixth over, hitting Suranga Lakmal for a boundary and a six to get his innings underway in earnest.

The two brought up their 50-run stand in the 7th over and crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over before finishing the match 3.1 overs later, finishing a forgettable day for Sri Lanka.

Earlier after being put in to bat by New Zealand, they could only score 136 before being bundled out in 29.2 overs as New Zealand’s pace unit ran through their batting line-up.

Matt Henry (3-29) and Lockie Ferguson (3-22) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, with the remaining four bowlers chipping in with a wicket each.

The game started well enough for Sri Lanka as Lahiru Thirimanne hit Henry for a boundary on the first ball of the innings. Henry had the last laugh though, as he trapped Thirimanne plumb on the very next delivery.

Kusal Perera put together a 42-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne but once the former departed, the floodgates opened and Sri Lanka never recovered.

Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews and Jeevan Mendis all departed in quick succession, leaving them in a spot of bother at 60-6.

Thisara Perera scored a valuable 23 lower down the order and strung together a 50-run stand with Karunaratne to take Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark.

Once Perera departed it was only a matter of time before the innings came to a close. Karunaratne posted a valiant half-century but the tailenders all departed without much fuss.

colin munroicc world cup 2019Martin Guptillnew zealandsri lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more