ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Begin Campaign with Thumping Win Over Sri Lanka

New Zealand got their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign to the perfect start by registering a clinical 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday (June 1).
Set a meagre 137 to win, New Zealand hardly broke a sweat in pursuit of the target, losing no wickets and finishing off the game in 16.1 overs as both Colin Munro (58*) and Martin Guptill (73*) made half-centuries.
Sri Lanka needed early wickets to stand any chance of making the game competitive, yet it was New Zealand who set the tone in the second innings with Guptill slamming Lasith Malinga for two boundaries in the first over.
Munro took a little longer to get going but found his rhythm in the sixth over, hitting Suranga Lakmal for a boundary and a six to get his innings underway in earnest.
The two brought up their 50-run stand in the 7th over and crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over before finishing the match 3.1 overs later, finishing a forgettable day for Sri Lanka.
Earlier after being put in to bat by New Zealand, they could only score 136 before being bundled out in 29.2 overs as New Zealand’s pace unit ran through their batting line-up.
Matt Henry (3-29) and Lockie Ferguson (3-22) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, with the remaining four bowlers chipping in with a wicket each.
The game started well enough for Sri Lanka as Lahiru Thirimanne hit Henry for a boundary on the first ball of the innings. Henry had the last laugh though, as he trapped Thirimanne plumb on the very next delivery.
Kusal Perera put together a 42-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne but once the former departed, the floodgates opened and Sri Lanka never recovered.
Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews and Jeevan Mendis all departed in quick succession, leaving them in a spot of bother at 60-6.
Thisara Perera scored a valuable 23 lower down the order and strung together a 50-run stand with Karunaratne to take Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark.
Once Perera departed it was only a matter of time before the innings came to a close. Karunaratne posted a valiant half-century but the tailenders all departed without much fuss.
ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Begin Campaign with Thumping Win Over Sri Lanka
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 1, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Terrific Effort' - Williamson Lavishes Praise on Bowlers
Cricketnext Staff | June 1, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Karunaratne Gets Lucky Reprieve as Bails Again Fail to Dislodge
Cricketnext Staff | June 1, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka's Ordinary Performance Leaves Twitter Disappointed
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019
BAN v SAThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019
PAK v ENGNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019
SL v AFGCardiff All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings