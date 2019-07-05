starts in
Match 43:PAK VS BAN

live
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

5 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Join India, Australia and England to Complete Semi-final Line Up

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
New Zealand qualified for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Friday without playing when Pakistan could no longer better their net run-rate.

If Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord's they will finish level with New Zealand on 11 points and five wins, but the run-rate tie-breaker means they will be heading home.

Pakistan, needing to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international, scored 315 for nine in their 50 overs at Lord's.

As soon as Bangladesh, already eliminated from the 10-team competition, reached eight runs in their innings, Pakistan were mathematically out of contention.

The other semi-finalists are Australia, India and host nation England.

Australia vs South Africaicc world cup 2019India vs Englandnew zealandpakistan

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
