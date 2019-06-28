starts in
Match 35:SL VS SA

live
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

28 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand's Williamson Expects Feisty Lord's for Australia Clash

AFP |June 28, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
London: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is bracing himself for a more raucous atmosphere than normal at Lord's when his side face Australia in a World Cup match on Saturday.

Reigning champions Australia, who beat New Zealand in a Melbourne final four years ago, have already booked their place in the semi-finals.

But the Black Caps will join them in the last four from the 10-team round-robin stage if they win this weekend and may well qualify even if they lose to their trans-Tasman rivals.

New Zealand found themselves in front of a raucous pro-Pakistan crowd during a six-wicket loss at Edgbaston on Wednesday -- their first defeat of the tournament.

Lord's is traditionally the most reserved of England's major grounds but with many of the seats at the 28,500-capacity ground set to be occupied by Australia and New Zealand fans, Williamson is expecting a change in tone.

"Pakistan was very loud. Bangladesh, very loud. India, we didn't even play (the match was a washout) and they were very loud," a smiling Williamson said at Lord's on Friday.

"Usually you come to Lord's and there's sort of a quiet murmur when you play England, but I guess playing Australia it might be a little bit different when you have Kiwis and Australians filling out the seats.

"It will be a really good atmosphere."

If New Zealand are to triumph on Saturday, they will likely have to subdue in-form Australia opener David Warner, who is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 500 runs.

"He's a world-class player," said Williamson. "I've obviously spent a bit of time with him over the years (for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League)."

"He's able to adjust to conditions and continued to improve his game," said Williamson, who has scored two centuries during the current tournament.

"We've seen that throughout this tournament, as well, where all the talk's been about (totals of) 350-plus.

"It's actually been about sort of hard graft and trying to get yourself into a position of strength to get a competitive total, and he's been instrumental on the Australian side."

Despite reaching the 2015 final and having been multiple World Cup semi-finalists, the Black Caps, who have never won the trophy, have not been tipped for this year's title by many pundits.

Yet it is now possible that New Zealand can go through to the last four and hosts England, the pre-tournament favourites, fail to make the knockout stages.

"The likes of Australia and India and England and all these sides have come into the tournaments as favourites, and rightly so," he said.

But he added: "On the day, anybody can beat anybody, and we've seen that on different occasions already in this tournament."

2019 world cupaustralia vs new zealandicc world cup 2019Kane Williamsonnew zealand vs australiaWilliamsonworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more