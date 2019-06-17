starts in
Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ngidi Declared Fit Ahead of South Africa's Clash Against New Zealand

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi has confirmed he is fit for his side's crucial ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday (June 19).

Aside from suffering three defeats in their opening three games of the competition, South Africa have also had to deal with multiple injury concerns.

Ngidi impressed in the opening two games of the tournament, including picking up a three-wicket haul against England before suffering a hamstring injury.

“It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," Ngidi said. "It's just been frustrating not being able to play.

“I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 per cent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 per cent then you're not ready to play.”

Having managed a win against Afghanistan and a point from their washed out encounter against West Indies, the Proteas still retain an outside chance of making the final four.

South Africa will have to get a positive result in their next four games of the tournament, with their first challenge being against an undefeated New Zealand side.

However, Ngidi pointed out that putting pressure on their middle order will be key to South Africa's chances.

“I don't think their middle and lower order have been tested enough,” he said. “They have got the bulk of their runs at the top of the order, so if we can get one or two maybe we can test them. I think then you could be looking at a different situation with their batting.”

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more