ICC World Cup 2019 | Ngidi Keen to Settle Scores With India at World Cup

Ngidi, at 23, is the youngest member of the South African pace battery, which still faces some fitness concerns ahead of the tournament. Both Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn are on the path to recovery having returned from the IPL earlier than they would have liked.
"I'm looking forward to India," Ngidi said. "When they came here, they had a good series against us. So in my mind I believe we owe them one. It would be a very exciting game for me. I'm sure it will be for all the guys as well."
"They're a great team don't take that away from them. But when they had a good series here, we were missing a few players. With those guys back, we'll see how it evens out a bit," he added.
Apart from India, hosts England are also considered as a contender for the title, and Ngidi believes beating them would do wonders for his side’s confidence.
"We are well aware that they are probably under a lot more pressure than we are; they are hosts, they're considered to be favourites and that's an advantage for us," Ngidi said of England.
"We obviously want to win and if we do, it would send a massive statement, if it's not a win it doesn't throw us out of the tournament."
Ngidi, along with Rabada, Steyn and Imran Tahir forms one of the deadliest attacks in the competition which begins May 30 and hope to start the process of bettering the Proteas’ reputations about failing in crunch situations.
"Since I started this journey in international cricket, it's something that was always brought to my attention: that there's a World Cup coming, and am I looking to be within that squad? And now I'm here, and there's no turning back now. Nothing but excitement going there, and it would be a dream come true to win that World Cup and bring it back to South African soil."
The expectation of big totals and chatter around the same suggests that the pitches at the World Cup won’t be very helpful for the bowlers, which interestingly makes things simpler according to Ngidi.
"People like to see high totals, so they will probably prepare wickets as best as they can to see that. We are not too worried about a flat pitch, on any given day (the opposition) could be three down quickly and then the wicket won't seem so flat," Ngidi said.
"One thing that we usually talk about is that the conditions determine how you bowl on the day. It will determine the lengths, the different balls you bowl.
"Ottis (Gibson) has told all of us we need to be ready at any time to bowl. The way we play is to try and take wickets at any stage of the game, it's the only way to keep teams to a low total. That gives us the best chance of winning," he added.
First Published: May 18, 2019, 1:20 PM IST