No Bigger Cricketing Moment Than Winning World Cup For Me: Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a glittering career across 24 years in international cricket in all formats of the game but ask him for that one memorable moment that stands out, and the answer will be the 2011 World Cup triumph.
Before finally lifting that trophy in front of his home crowd at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Tendulkar had been disappointed five times before in World Cups and it was probably the only prize missing from his glorious CV.
“The memories of 2011 World Cup are incredible memories because that’s what you play for. The ultimate thing is whether we can bring ultimate trophy back to our country and give that joy to millions of people back home in India and all across the globe,” Tendulkar told cricketworldcup.com in an interview in Birmingham, where he appeared for the toss in his capacity as an UNICEF ambassador.
Memories of Tendulkar being lifted on shoulders of current India ODI captain Virat Kohli and being given a lap of Wankhede with the World Cup trophy is fresh in every Indian fan’s mind even at the ongoing 2019 World Cup.
“For us, the team and the dressing room, there cannot be a bigger trophy than that. There is no bigger cricketing moment and after playing international cricket for 24 years, if you wanted me to pick one moment, I would say that is the moment, without any doubt. Doing that victory lap with that trophy in my hands, cricket doesn’t get bigger than that,” Tendulkar, who turned 46 this year, said.
India though, lost their first game of the ICC World Cup this year with hosts England coming out on top on Sunday (June 30), Kohli’s boys are still favourites to make the semifinals as they get ready to secure their last four berth in the game against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2).
“Of course, India are going to win,” Tendulkar said when asked who are the favourites for the title this year. “I think India are playing well, once you get to the semis, it’s about having two good days, two solid performances.
“That is what Indians are capable of, not to undermine what Australia or England are capable of or even New Zealand. There are 2-3 games left that are critical to decide who the top 4 teams are, but once you get to that stage it’s all about having a couple of good days,” the former India skipper added.
