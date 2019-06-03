starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | No One in Team Takes My Bowling Seriously Except Me: Virat Kohli

PTI |June 3, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | No One in Team Takes My Bowling Seriously Except Me: Virat Kohli

Southampton: He broke many a records with his batting but Virat Kohli, the medium-pacer, could have had a lot more than eight international wickets if his teammates believed in his bowling ability like he himself does.

Kohli, albeit in a lighter vein, explained why he has not bowled in international cricket since December 2017.

"It was the during the ODI series in Sri Lanka (in 2017) where we had almost won everything, I asked MS (Dhoni) if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, Bumrah (Jasprit) shouted from the boundary and said 'no joking around, it is an international game'.

"No one in the team believes in my bowling but I do. After that I had back issues and then never bowled (in the middle)," said the Indian captain in an interview to host broadcaster of the World Cup.

Kohli, however, still bowls in the nets, most recently in a practice session here earlier this week.

He has taken four wickets in ODIs and as many in T20s. He has bowled 163 balls in Test cricket but the wickets column remains empty. The star batsman also shared an anecdote which shows that he has always taken his bowling seriously.

"I used to follow James Anderson's action when I was at the academy (in Delhi). Later, when I got to play alongside him, I told him about that story. We both had a good laugh over it," Kohli quipped.

icc world cup 2019India vs South Africajasprit bumrahkohli bowlingvirat kohli
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more