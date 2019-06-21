starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Not Been Able to Put Enough Runs on the Board: Gibson

AFP |June 21, 2019, 12:49 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Not Been Able to Put Enough Runs on the Board: Gibson

Struggling South Africa need a miracle to make the World Cup semi-finals but coach Ottis Gibson said the team have plenty to play for in their remaining three matches.

The Faf du Plessis-led side have flopped badly at the 50-over event in England and Wales, recording just one win, over minnows Afghanistan, in their six matches so far.

The Proteas did put up a fight against New Zealand on Wednesday but lost a tense game mainly due to Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson's brilliance with the bat.

South Africa, ranked fourth in one-day internationals, play Pakistan on Sunday before taking on Sri Lanka and Australia.

"We've still got three games to play and I'd like to think that we can at least play the way we know we can play," said Gibson.

"The thing about the squad is that there are guys playing their last World Cup and I'd like to think that they will leave the world stage having signed off on a strong note."

"And there are some youngsters here that I'm sure will play in future World Cups. So they too would like to leave a statement. That's the way we've got to look at it," said the former West Indies allrounder.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir and middle-order batsman JP Duminy will both retire from ODIs at the end of the tournament after impressive careers.

Tahir, who made his ODI debut at the 2011 World Cup, has played 104 matches and is the most successful spinner in South Africa's 50-over history, with 170 wickets.

Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are part of the younger crop of players who are playing in their first World Cup.

Gibson admitted South Africa's failing had been their batting.

They have only reached 300 once in the tournament and that was in a losing cause against Bangladesh.

"We've not really been able to put enough runs on the board. We don't have the bowling attack that we wanted to have, therefore we needed more runs to work with," Gibson said.

South Africa were dealt an early blow when veteran paceman Dale Steyn returned home without playing a single game with a shoulder injury.

And paceman Ngidi was also unavailable for three matches with a hamstring strain before returning for the New Zealand game in Birmingham.

Hashim Amlaicc world cup 2019Imran TahirOttis GibsonSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more