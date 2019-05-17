'Stand By' - Official World Cup Anthem is Here!

Loading...
The song is “a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental – will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer’s showpiece event,” ICC said in a release.
“The exciting partnership celebrates the cultural diversity of The United Kingdom and was announced earlier in May at an exclusive event hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast DJ, Greg James in discussion with Cricket World Cup Ambassador Freddie Flintoff and LORYN,” the release further stated.
The Cricket World Cup is one of the world’s biggest global sporting events and will see up to a million fans watch the matches in the UK while many more will watch on TV and online streaming services.
The tournament is set to be hosted from 30 May to 14 July, with hosts England – who have never won the tournament and are heavy favorites to do so this year – taking on South Africa in the opening match.
First Published: May 17, 2019, 7:25 PM IST