Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

'Stand By' - Official World Cup Anthem is Here!

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 17, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
'Stand By' - Official World Cup Anthem is Here!

(Credit: Screengrab)

Loading...
The ICC World Cup 2019’s official anthem “Stand By” is now available to the world as the countdown to the tournament enters the final two weeks.

The song is “a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental – will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer’s showpiece event,” ICC said in a release.

“The exciting partnership celebrates the cultural diversity of The United Kingdom and was announced earlier in May at an exclusive event hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast DJ, Greg James in discussion with Cricket World Cup Ambassador Freddie Flintoff and LORYN,” the release further stated.

 

The Cricket World Cup is one of the world’s biggest global sporting events and will see up to a million fans watch the matches in the UK while many more will watch on TV and online streaming services.

The tournament is set to be hosted from 30 May to 14 July, with hosts England – who have never won the tournament and are heavy favorites to do so this year – taking on South Africa in the opening match.
icc world cup 2019Off The FieldWorld Cup Anthem
First Published: May 17, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...