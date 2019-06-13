ICC World Cup 2019 | On July 14, I Want to Have That Cup in My Hand: Hardik

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a boisterous-type of player who wears his heart on his sleeve. While his commitment towards cricket and Indian team can never be questioned, Hardik's attitude often lands him in trouble both on and off the field.
Hardik knows that and says he is someone who plays the game with love and passion.
“I am someone who plays the game with love, passion and loves challenges. In three and a half years, I have been preparing for this so time has come,” he told ICC ahead of India's next encounter against New Zealand.
“From where me and my brother (Krunal) have come, everything has been a bonus.”
From celebrating the 2011 World Cup win on the streets to representing his country in the marquee event in 2019, it's been a dream journey for Hardik.
“Few days back, my friend sent me a picture asking if I remembered. He had clicked a picture of us celebrating after India winning the World Cup in 2011. And we were on the streets because it was a festival. I had never seen so many people out in one night.
“It actually made me so happy that 8 years down the line, playing the World Cup in 2019. It’s been a dream. My teammates are my brothers.”
His teammate Ravindra Jadeja also heaped heavy praise of Hardik, describing him as the rockstar of the team.
“He’s always very chill, enjoying his game, doesn’t take pressure on himself. He’s truly a game changer for us,” said Jadeja.
There was an incident in the 2017 Champions Trophy final where Hardik was witnessed losing his cool. Just when he was going bonkers and threatened to take the game away from Pakistan, a confusion in the middle with Jadeja resulted in a run-out.
Hardik admitted that he regrets how he reacted and offered Jadeja an apology after the game.
“I went to Jaddu and told him that I was extremely sorry and it was not intentional, no matter what happened.”
Lastly, Hardik has his eyes set on the prize and wants to win the cup for his country.
“On 14 July, I want to have a cup in my hand. That’s the only thIing which is important. Even when I think of it, it gives me goosebumps. My plan is to win the World Cup back. No pressure because only 1.5 billion people are expecting that.”
